Ticats sign defensive back Javien Elliott

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Javien Elliott to a two-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Elliott, 29, started four games for the Stampeders in 2022, registering eight defensive tackles. The five-foot-10, 185-pound native of Panama City, Florida has played five games over two seasons with the Stampeders (2021-22) tallying 12 defensive tackles.

The Florida State University product originally signed with the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, where he played 36 games, including seven starts, over three seasons (2016-18) registering 39 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and two passes defended.

Elliott also played 16 games in his lone season with the Carolina Panthers (2019), registering 38 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defended.