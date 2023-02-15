Als acquire OL Jesse Gibbon in trade w/ Elks

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have acquired National offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for the team’s second round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Gibbon (six-foot-three, 300 pounds) helped his hometown Hamilton Tiger-Cats reach the Grey Cup in his first two seasons in the CFL. The 26-year-old completed the 2022 season with Edmonton, helping create openings which allowed the team to finish third in the league with 1,844 rushing yards. Gibbon played collegiately with the University of Waterloo Warriors.

“There is a saying in the CFL that you never have enough talented National offensive linemen, so we are extremely happy to be able to acquire Jesse, who will be joining the excellent group we already have in place,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia.