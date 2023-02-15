Als land Ellingson, Rolle, re-sign Fletcher

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American wide receiver Greg Ellingson to a one-year contract.

Ellingson (six-foot-three, 197 pounds) has had five seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He has played 125 games in nine season in the CFL with Hamilton, Ottawa, Edmonton and Winnipeg, winning the Grey Cup with the REDBLACKS in 2016.

The 34-year-old caught 587 passes for 8,850 yards and 45 touchdowns during his career. Last season he racked up 598 yards in just eight games with the Blue Bombers, making three trips to the end zone. In his last game he amassed an impressive total of 152 yards on 11 receptions.

The Florida International University Golden Panther alum was voted to the CFL All-Star team in 2017. In 2016, 2017 and 2018 the Tampa, FL native made the East Division All-Star team, before being voted to the West Division All-Star team in 2019.

He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars organization in 2011 and 2012.

“We just got the services of one of the very good receivers in the CFL,” said Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia. “We know there is still a lot of good football left in him and we look forward to seeing him in action.”

Also, American running back Walter Fletcher will be back the team in 2023.

Fletcher (five-foot-nine, 202 pounds) had a great first season with the Alouettes in 2022, collecting 486 yards on 85 carries and one touchdown in 14 games. The former Edmonton Elk who arrived in the nest last June also caught 29 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown.

In 11 games in 2021 during his rookie season, the 26-year-old amassed 302 yards on 67 carries. The Columbia, MD native also caught 22 passes for 177 yards.

Collegiately, he played three seasons with the Edinboro University Fighting Scots and one season with the Ball State University Cardinals.

The Alouettes also announced that they have signed American defensive back Jumal Rolle.

Rolle (six-foot, 188 pounds) registered 150 defensive tackles in 65 games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, on top of intercepting 11 passes, including two for touchdowns. Prior to coming north of the border, the 32-year-old was a member of the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, as well as the Baltimore Ravens.

He saw some action with the Packers, Texans and Ravens, making 22 tackles and three interceptions, while knocking down four passes in 19 games.