Butler, Ticats agree to two-year contract

HAMILTON — James Butler is taking his talents to Hamilton.

The versatile 27-year-old running back has signed a two-year deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team announced on Wednesday. He is the 19th-ranked player in CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents list.

In his second CFL season, Butler made a name for himself with the BC Lions. He ran for 1,060 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground and tacked on 384 receiving yards with four more touchdowns. He was the league’s second-leading rusher in 2022, falling behind Ka’Deem Carey by just 28 yards at season’s end.

Butler provided the perfect ground complement to the Lions’ aerial attack in 2022. He’ll look to make that same impact this season, working with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

The University of Iowa product also spent time in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019) after beginning his professional career in the National Football League with the Oakland Raiders (2019). He also spent time in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks (2020).