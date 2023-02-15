Still Out There: Top Free Agents still available

TORONTO — With many big names off the free agency board, there are still a handful that remain unsigned.

A number of game-changers are still available led by linebacker Darnell Sankey and receiver Tim White, who both would be an asset to any team looking for impact players.

RELATED

» Market Open: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» A team-by-team look at Free Agency

» O’Leary: Enjoying the ride of Day 1 of Free Agency

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Day 1 of Free Agency

Darnell Sankey | LB

Darnell Sankey has led the league in tackles in two-straight seasons, solidifying himself as one of the best linebackers in the business. For any team looking for a defender who has a nose for the football, Sankey would be a welcome addition. The 28-year-old tallied 120 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and his first career interception in his first season in Riderville. He’s already penned his goodbye to Saskatchewan on social media, so where does he end up in 2023?

Tim White | REC

Tim White provided a steady set of hands and proved to be a threat downfield with his play-making ability in 2022. The second-year receiver finished the season as the most targeted receiver in the CFL (145) and totalled 1,265 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Will he be a Tiger-Cat next season or will he decide to go somewhere else?

McLeod Bethel-Thompson | QB

McLeod Bethel-Thompson finished the year as the league-leader in passing yards with 4,731, while his 23 touchdown passes ranked him third. The veteran quarterback set new career-highs in passing yards, attempts (579) and completions (387) en route to posting the best statistical season of his career and helping lead Toronto to their first Grey Cup championship since 2017. It’s been reported that if he does play in the CFL, he’ll only suit up with the Argos but we’ve yet to find out what Bethel-Thompson has decided to do.

James Butler | RB

Butler burst onto the CFL scene for the 2022 season. The second-year back had seven rushing touchdowns and 1,060 yards, trailing CFL rushing leader Ka’Deem Carey (1,088) by just 28 yards. He also proved to be very effective in the receiving game. Butler led all running backs with 384 receiving yards and found his way to the end zone for four majors.

While the CFL is predicated on passing and downfield ball movement, the versatile skillset of the 27-year-old would make him an impactful offensive addition.

Shawn Lemon | DL

In his 11th season in the CFL, Shawn Lemon proved to be a valuable asset to the Stampeders defensive line and showed no signs of slowing down his production. The 34-year-old was second in the league in sacks, tying his career-high with 14. He also had four forced fumbles to go along with 29 tackles. Any team hoping to upgrade their pass rush would welcome Lemon with open arms.

Jameer Thurman | LB

In his fourth season with the Stamps, Thurman made the move to middle linebacker and put together another impressive campaign. His 73 tackles were second-best on the team and he tied Titus Wall for the team lead in interceptions, with three. He was second on the team in forced fumbles, with two. Just 27, Thurman still has plenty of good football in front of him.

Joel Figueroa | OL

The 33-year-old left tackle played in all 18 of the Lions’ regular season games in 2022 and for the third time in his four years with the club was named the team’s outstanding offensive lineman as the club transitioned from Michael Reilly to Nathan Rourke at quarterback. Figueroa has thrived in his time with the Lions, signing extensions with them in 2018, 2021 and 2022.