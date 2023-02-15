Ticats add to defence with LBs Thurman, Sopik

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Jameer Thurman.

Thurman, 28, started 15 games in 2022 for the Calgary Stampeders at middle linebacker, registering 75 total tackles, including 74 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and two pass knockdowns.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Ticats sign defensive back Javien Elliott

» Heading to Hamilton: Ticats sign WR Duke Williams

» Ticats bolster d-line w/ Ja’Gared Davis, Casey Sayles

The six-foot, 227-pound native of Chicago, IL, has played 64 games over his four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-2018, 2021-2022), registering 300 total tackles, including 269 defensive tackles, seven tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks, six interceptions and eight pass knockdowns. He was a member of the Stampeders’ Grey Cup-winning team in 2018.

The Indiana State University product spent time in the NFL with his hometown Chicago Bears (2019) and in the XFL with the DC Defenders (2020) before returning to the stampeders the following season.

Prior to turning pro, Thurman played 48 games over four seasons at Indiana State, registering 340 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, five interceptions, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He finished his career as the Sycamores’ 11th all-time leader in total tackles.

The Ticats added another former Calgary linebacker to their roster on Wednesday, with the signing of Fraser Sopik.

The 25-year-old suited up in 12 games for the Calgary Stampeders in 2022, registering 21 total tackles, including 14 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks and one forced fumble.

The six-foot, 209-pound native of Toronto, Ont. has played 44 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the Stampeders (2019-22), registering 31 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, four quarterback sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Western University product was originally selected by Calgary in the fourth round, 31st overall of the 2019 CFL Draft.