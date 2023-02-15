Ticats bring DL Ja’Gared Davis back to Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis.

Davis, 32, suited up in 14 regular season games and two playoff games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, registering 36 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass knockdowns. His signing with the Ticats brings him back to the organization he spent two seasons — and a pair of Grey Cup games — with in 2019 and 2021.

The six-foot-one, 238-pound native of Crockett, TX has played 89 games over six seasons in the CFL with the Argonauts (2022), Tiger-Cats (2019-2021) and Calgary Stampeders (2016-2018), registering 256 total tackles, 49 quarterback sacks, three interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

The Southern Methodist University product is a three-time CFL East Division All-Star (2019, 2021, 2022) and has played in the Grey Cup game in each of his six seasons in the CFL, winning the championship twice (2018, 2022).