Elks re-sign LB Tobi Antigha, add two more

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed National kicker Michael Domagala, American linebacker Tobi Antigha and American quarterback Felix Harper.

Domagala joins the Green and Gold after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger Cats. The St. Catharines, Ont. native played 17 games for the Ticats in 2022 and his 66.6 yards per kickoff ranked third in the CFL among players with at least 20 kickoffs. The Carleton University product also averaged 44.8 yards on 65 punts and made 12 of 16 field goal attempts last season.

Antigha returns to the Elks after suiting up in 12 games for the Elks in 2022, ​registering 18 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. The 29-year-old has spent five seasons in the CFL, with two with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-2018) before going to Toronto in 2019 and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021. ​

Harper played four seasons at Alcorn State (2017-2021). There, he passed for 5,619 yards and 55 touchdowns in 32 games and was named the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) offensive player of the year in 2019, when he passed for 2,954 yards and 33 touchdowns while also rushing for six touchdowns.

The Georgia native attended rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Montreal Alouettes last September, but did not appear in any games.