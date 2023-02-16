Lions add to secondary, ink DB Mike Jones

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions added another veteran and two-time Grey Cup champion to the fold with the signing of American defensive back Mike Jones.

Jones spent the 2022 campaign in Montreal where he recorded 47 defensive tackles, one interception and a forced fumble in 18 regular season games.

His most productive season came in 2021 with the Blue Bombers with 46 defensive stops, two interceptions and a forced fumble while suiting up in all 14 regular season contests before earning a second consecutive championship ring.

The Baltimore, MD native debuted with Winnipeg in 2019 and suited up in seven regular season contests, recording ten defensive tackles and a forced fumble. Jones then helped seal the 107th Grey Cup victory over Hamilton in the fourth quarter.

Jones attended North Carolina Central from 2013-16 before transferring to Temple for his senior season. With the Owls, Jones started all 13 games at cornerback and registered 44 combined tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception.