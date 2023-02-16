More Hov: Simoni Lawrence re-signs with Ticats

HAMILTON — A longtime fan favourite is staying in the Hammer, as the Tiger-Cats have re-signed American linebacker Simoni Lawrence.

“Simoni is someone I’ve had the pleasure of knowing since 2013. He is a terrific individual with a proven track record of exceptional playmaking,” said Orlondo Steinauer, president of football operations and head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“It is obvious that Simoni is a remarkable contributor to the organization both on and off the field. We are excited that Simoni has decided to remain a Hamilton Tiger-Cat for a 10th season.”

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Ticats add to defence with LBs Thurman, Sopik

» Heading to Hamilton: Ticats sign WR Duke Williams

» Ticats bolster d-line w/ Ja’Gared Davis, Casey Sayles

Lawrence, 34, started nine games for the Tiger-Cats in 2022, registering 41 defensive tackles and two tackles for loss. The six-foot-one, 231-pound native of Upper Darby, PA has suited up in 136 games over his nine seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2013-2022), posting franchise records in defensive tackles (643) and total tackles (650) while adding seven special teams tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 26 pass knockdowns, 14 interceptions and three touchdowns.

The University of Minnesota product is a three-time CFL All-Star (2015, 2019, 2021), a five-time CFL East Division All-Star (2014-2016, 2019, 2021) and has been named the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player on three occasions (2015, 2019, 2021).

Lawrence began his CFL career in Edmonton in 2012, where he played 15 games, registering 26 total tackles, including 15 defensive tackles. He was traded to Hamilton in 2013, along with Jeremiah Masoli and Greg Wojt in exchange for Nathan Kanya and the rights to Carson Rockhill.