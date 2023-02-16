REDBLACKS re-sign DB Abdul Kanneh

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have re-signed American defensive back and former CFL All-Star Abdul Kanneh to a one-year contract.

Kanneh, 32, is a veteran of eight CFL seasons, five of which have been with the REDBLACKS in two separate stints.

Injury limited him to 12 games in 2022 but Kanneh was still a contributing factor on a stout Ottawa defence, posting 37 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Born in London, England, Kanneh earned a CFL All-Star nod in 2015 and East Division All-Star honours following the 2016 season, in which he helped the REDBLACKS to their first Grey Cup victory. He has also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts.