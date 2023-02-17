Awe Struck: Stamps sign LB Micah Awe

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Micah Awe.

A veteran of 63 career games over five CFL seasons with the BC Lions, Toronto Argonauts, Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes, Awe has accumulated 251 defensive tackles including 13 tackles for loss, 31 special-teams tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, six knockdowns, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2022, Awe played one game for BC before joining Montreal. In 13 games for the Alouettes including 12 starts at middle linebacker, he recorded 47 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss, three special-teams stops, one interception, one knockdown, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Awe had at least five defensive tackles in a game on four occasions.

Prior to coming to the CFL, Awe attended training camp with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2018, between two stints with the BC Lions, he signed with the New York Jets.

In college, Awe played 46 games over four seasons at Texas Tech. He was named all-Big 12 honourable mention as a senior in 2015 after leading the Red Raiders with 126 tackles. Awe finished his collegiate career with 237 total tackles including 159 solo stops, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and six passes defended. He had a career-high 14 tackles in a 2015 game against West Virginia.