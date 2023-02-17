Back In Blue: Bombers re-sign Rasheed Bailey

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed receiver Rasheed Bailey to a one-year contract.

Bailey (six-foot-one, 211 pounds) returns for his fourth season in Blue and Gold.

RELATED

» Market Open: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» Ferguson: What recent free agency extensions mean

» Lawler lands in Winnipeg, signs two-year deal

Bailey posted career-best numbers with the Blue Bombers in 2022, starting all 18 regular-season games and the Western Final and the 109th Grey Cup, pulling in 63 passes for 729 yards and nine touchdowns.

His 2021 season was also solid as he appeared in all 14 regular-season games and had 52 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Bailey made his CFL and Blue Bombers debut during the 2019 season and suited up for five games that season, finishing with 19 receptions for 206 yards and added four more receptions for 26 yards in three playoff starts that November.

Over his three seasons with Winnipeg, Bailey has played in 37 games, recording 134 receptions for 1,564 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He first turned pro in 2015, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles after a sensational college career at Delaware Valley, where he finished as the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.

Before arriving in Winnipeg, Bailey also had stints with the BC Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.