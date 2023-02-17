Back to the Nest: Ciante Evans returns to Als

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Ciante Evans to a one-year contract, the team announced on Friday.

Evans finished second in the CFL last season with 12 knockdowns, playing in only 13 games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 30-year-old completed the season with 26 defensive tackles and one interception. The former University of Nebraska Cornhusker is making his return to Montreal after having been an important cog of the team’s uprising in 2019.

In 87 career games North of the border Evans amassed 225 defensive tackles and 14 interceptions, while forcing three fumbles. He was named a CFL All Star in 2017 with the Calgary Stampeders on top of being named a CFL West All Star in 2017 and 2018. In the winter of 2019, he suited up for the Salt Lake Stallions in the AAF, making four tackles in as many games.

“We are bringing back an excellent player to our team. Ciante is also familiar with Noel Thorpe’s defence, which will allow us to solidify our secondary even more,” declared Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia.

The Alouettes also added American receiver Quartney Davis to the roster.

Davis (6’1″, 200 lbs.) took part in the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts training camps, following his collegiate career with the Texas A&M Aggies. In 23 games at A&M the 24-year-old Houston, TX native caught 99 passes for 1,201 yards, while scoring 11 majors.