REDBLACKS sign WR Lemar Durant

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National receiver Lemar Durant to a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old is a veteran of seven CFL seasons and spent the 2022 campaign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He appeared in 11 games, hauling in 12 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

A native of Vancouver, BC, Durant was drafted in the second round, 18th overall, by the Calgary Stampeders in 2015. He spent four seasons in Calgary, highlighted by a Grey Cup victory in 2018 in which he earned Most Outstanding Canadian honours. He then spent two seasons with the BC Lions before moving on to Hamilton.

Through 85 career CFL games, Durant has caught 195 passes for 2,465 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 67 rushing yards on nine carries.