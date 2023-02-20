Stamps sign 2020 CFL Draft pick Rysen John

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national receiver Rysen John.

A third-round selection by the Stamps in the 2020 draft, the six-foot-seven, 220-pound Surrey, BC, product had been in the NFL since completing his university career at Simon Fraser. John signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and spent time on the Giants’ practice squad during the 2020 season.

During the 2021 pre-season, John had six catches for 72 yards for the Giants but was placed on the injured list on Aug. 24, 2021. In 2022, he attended training camp with the Chicago Bears.

At Simon Fraser, John played 34 games over four seasons and made 132 catches for 1,928 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was named SFU’s Most Valuable Player and offensive player of the year in 2019 after he led the NCAA Division II’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference in receptions (53), receiving yards (861) and touchdowns (10).