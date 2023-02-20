Steinberg’s MMQB: My favourite FA splashes so far

And we’re off!

2023 Free Agency kicked off early last week and player movement has been as busy and exciting as ever. Less than a week into this year’s signing season we’ve seen impact players change area codes from coast to coast, including many we didn’t see coming. This week we’ve put together some of my favourite and most intriguing additions so far.

And just one sidenote: neither Eugene Lewis (Edmonton) nor Kenny Lawler (Winnipeg) are included here, mainly because we covered those signings extensively in last week’s column!

Jameer Thurman, linebacker, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

I love this addition for Hamilton. Thurman joins the Ticats as part of a group of defensive signings that also includes Ja’Gared Davis, Chris Edwards, Casey Sayles, and Kwaku Boateng. But it’s the signing of Thurman that fascinates me most. Thurman is coming off a quietly impressive season that saw him finish with 73 defensive tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. But Thurman’s impact can’t always be quantified just by traditional stats.

We’re talking about one of the CFL’s most gifted athletes who can drop into coverage as well as anyone at his position. And because he covers so much of the field, offences like to steer clear of him over the middle. That’s why I was so excited to see the Tiger-Cats also re-sign Simoni Lawrence, because he and Thurman have the chance to form an elite linebacker duo. With Thurman patrolling the middle, I’m looking for huge tackle numbers from Lawrence on the weak side in 2023.

Julian Howsare, defensive line, Calgary Stampeders

So while the Stamps said goodbye to the versatile Thurman, they’ve brought in the similarly skillful Howsare to spearhead their pass rush. There aren’t very many defensive ends that can do the things Howsare can, which include dropping into coverage, stopping the run, and getting after the quarterback. This is a great signing for Calgary.

Howsare racked up a career high seven sacks and his first two CFL interceptions in 2022, his fourth season with Hamilton. He’s the perfect fit in defensive coordinator Brent Monson’s scheme that emphasizes deceptiveness and versatility. This signing also goes a long way in filling the void left by Folarin Orimolade (Toronto) and presumably Shawn Lemon, who remains unsigned.

James Butler, running back, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

One of the breakout stars of last season is headed east. After giving us a glimpse of what he’s all about in 2021, Butler exploded for 1,060 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season. He added 384 more yards and an additional four touchdowns in the receiving game to round out a banner 2022 campaign.

Butler joins what will be a completely transformed Hamilton offence for the coming season. Along with Butler, the Tiger-Cats have a new starting quarterback in Bo Levi Mitchell and have also signed receiver Duke Williams. With tailback Sean Thomas Erlington and receiver Tim White returning, I’m excited to see what Hamilton’s offence can accomplish in 2023.

Jake Wieneke, receiver, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Wieneke had a down season in 2022, which happens in pro football. But at just 28, the odds seem strong for Wieneke to have statistical bounce back season with his new team. Last year saw the surehanded receiver go for 589 yards and two touchdowns. But let’s not forget Wieneke had 19 combined touchdowns in his prior two seasons with Montreal.

I like the fit for Wieneke, as he joins quarterback Trevor Harris in making the move from Montreal to Saskatchewan. Now, it depends on how the Riders decide to go, but the potential of Wieneke and the returning Kian Schaffer-Baker beside one another in the Y and Z receiver positions has a lot of potential. With Shawn Bane and Juwan Brescacin also signing in Sask, this offence should be exciting in 2023.

Cariel Brooks, defensive back, Ottawa REDBLACKS

In his second free agency period, Ottawa general manager Shawn Burke has been a busy man. And a lot of that good work has been on the defensive side of the ball. The REDBLACKS have added defensive lineman Michael Wakefield, which gives them a dominant duo in the interior with the returning Cleyon Laing. Ottawa has also signed linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox after racking up 105 defensive tackles last year. And then there’s the addition of Brooks.

One of the most consistent defensive backs over the last number of years, Brooks joins the REDBLACKS after five seasons in Hamilton. He should add a great deal of stability to Ottawa’s boundary side after spending the vast majority of the last five years at the boundary halfback position. That should present some intriguing options with returnees Monshadrik Hunter and Damon Webb, who evolved into Ottawa’s boundary duo as last season went along.