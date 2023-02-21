Als re-sign DL Vincent Desjardins, ink WR Jake Harty

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes took advantage of Mardi Gras to stock up their roster with National players for the 2023 season, as the club signed one-year deals with defensive lineman Vincent Desjardins and receiver Jake Harty.

Desjardins (six-foot-one, 275 pounds) played his first season in Montreal in 2022, registering one defensive tackle in four games. He spent his first two seasons in the CFL (2019 and 2021) with the Calgary Stampeders after the team selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft. He registered three defensive tackles, a forced a fumble and recovered one in 18 CFL career games.

The Université Laval Rouge et Or alum spent four seasons with the team, winning two Vanier Cups and earning a spot on the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) Defensive All-Star team, on top of being voted a U SPORTS All-Canadian in his last three campaigns.

In 25 collegiate games, the 26-year-old recorded 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks. The Quebec City native also forced three fumbles and recovered one.

“We are very happy to have solidified our team’s National talent pool. Vincent adds a lot of depth to our defensive line, and has responded successfully every time his name has been called,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia.

Harty (six-foot-two, 210 pounds) took part in the Grey Cup championship game in his first two seasons in the CFL with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, helping the team hoist the precious hardware in his second year in 2016. The 32-year-old forced a fumble in both championship games, including one that led to a touchdown in the 2016 game.

“Jake will solidify our receiving squad, as he possesses precious CFL experience, on top of being familiar with our head coach’s offence,” Maciocia said.

Selected by Ottawa in the second round (10th overall) in 2015, the Calgary, Alta. native has made 48 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown in 57 games in the CFL. The versatile player also made 24 special teams tackles.

Harty played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders the past two seasons and will join the familiar faces of Jason Maas and Cody Fajardo in Montreal.