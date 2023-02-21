Back on the Boat: Argonauts re-sign Henoc Muamba

TORONTO — The 109th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian is returning to the Toronto Argonauts.

The Argos announced on Tuesday that the team has re-signed National linebacker Henoc Muamba. Muamba, 33, is back for this third season in Toronto after becoming only the second player ever to win the both Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian awards in the same game.

The six-foot, 230-pound linebacker had three tackles and a crucial fourth quarter interception with just over three minutes remaining to help the Boatmen lift their record 18th Grey Cup in late November.

Muamba reached the Grey Cup in his rookie year back in 2011 but lost, finding redemption 11 years later. The 10-year CFL veteran tallied 75 defensive tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 17 games last season, helping the Argos defence become one of the best units in the league.

Muamba joined the Argos from Montreal where he played from 2018-2019 and captured the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award and a CFL All-Star nod in 2019, as well as an East All-Star nomination in 2018. Muamba, who grew up in Mississauga but was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, played for Saskatchewan from 2016-2017 and four games for Montreal in 2015 following a two year stint playing for the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.

The St. Francis Xavier alum was drafted first overall by Winnipeg in 2011 and played his first three professional years with the Blue Bombers becoming a CFL All-Star for the first time in 2013. Overall, Muamba has amassed 592 defensive tackles, 78 special teams tackles, 17 sacks, eight interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and one touchdown in 135 regular season games played. He was nominated as his team’s Most Outstanding Canadian five times, Most Outstanding Player twice and Most Outstanding Defensive Player three times.