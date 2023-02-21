Elks take another look at WR Dionte Sykes

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver Dionte Sykes. Sykes was signed by Edmonton in February of 2022 but was released prior to main camp.

The Arizona native played two years of NCAA Division II football with Colorado State Pueblo recording 26 receptions for 507 yards and a touchdown.

The six-foot-three, 206-pound receiver previously played two seasons of junior college football at Mesa Community College, recording 600 receiving yards on 56 catches and 12 touchdowns.