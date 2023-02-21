Six players selected for 2023 CFL Player Mentorship Program

TORONTO — The second year of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Player Mentorship Program will see six players engage directly with the league office to gain invaluable experience in the business behind the game.

The joint venture between the league office and the CFL Players’ Association serves as a platform for players to gain a deeper understanding of the business priorities of the CFL and its various departments, while building skills to one day transition away from the field into their chosen career paths. This initiative also provides the opportunity for league staff, partners, as well as key stakeholders to meet the participants and learn about their experiences on and off the field.

CFL PLAYER MENTORSHIP PROGRAM – 2023 COHORT

“We’re thrilled to welcome these six gentlemen to the Mentorship Program,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Throughout their careers, players spend all their time and effort training, practicing, engaging with the community and so much more. However, there is life beyond the football field to consider.

“Playing careers inevitably come to a close, but when one chapter ends, another begins. This program offers participants the opportunity to explore what their futures may hold. As a league, it allows us to give back to these players a fraction of what they have given to our great game.”

The CFL Player Mentorship Program builds upon the work done through the CFLPA Academy – a resource provided to all active and recently retired members of the Players’ Association, as well as their families, to assist in career and personal development outside of professional football.

“We are delighted to provide six of our members with the opportunity to join the CFL Player Mentorship Program,” said CFLPA President Solomon Elimimian. “Members will gain valuable exposure to the business side of the league in which they play and provide valuable insights and feedback that will help grow this program for future participants.”

CFLPA Executive Director, Brian Ramsay, added, “As a union, it is our duty to not only protect our members’ rights on the field, but also to support their transition to life after football. Through the CFLPA Academy, we are committed to providing members with the education, skills, and resources necessary to thrive in their post-football careers and lead fulfilling lives beyond their time on the playing field.”

From February 28 to March 3, players will take part in information sessions, job shadowing and mentorship opportunities with senior subject matter experts from the league office. A wide range of topics associated with the business of professional sports will be covered, including football operations, marketing and communications, finance, data insights and more. Participants will also visit the TSN studios for a unique behind-the-scenes tour of the work that goes into the CFL ON TSN broadcast.

The experience will culminate in a trip to Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House at the University of Waterloo on March 3 for the CFL Invitational Combine presented by New Era. Participants will be able to see how the efforts of the league office’s various departments come together to stage one of the off-season’s key events. Following the completion of the program, participants will be paired with an individual mentor for ongoing advice and support as they consider and explore future career paths.