Stamps sign National OL Jamal Campbell

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed National offensive lineman Jamal Campbell, the team announced on Thursday.

Campbell is a six-year Canadian Football League veteran who has played 71 career games including 22 starts. He was a third-round draft pick by the Toronto Argonauts in 2016 and was part of the Boatmen’s Grey Cup-championship team in 2017. Campbell spent the 2022 campaign with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and played 12 games including two starts at right tackle.

“Jamal is an experienced and versatile player whose presence will create training camp competition at every position on the offensive line,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.

“Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of the Calgary Stampeders,” said Campbell. “This is an organization that is rooted in tradition and success and I’m excited for this experience.”

In university, Campbell played 27 games over four seasons at York. He was a defensive lineman for his first two seasons with the Lions before switching to the offensive line for his final two seasons. Campbell played in the 2015 East-West Bowl.