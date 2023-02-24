Bombers add four players to roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed three American players: defensive backs Abu Daramy-Swaray and Jordan Brown and punter Devin Anctil, as well as National offensive lineman Brandon Sanford.

Daramy-Swaray (five-foot-nine, 185 pounds) comes to the Blue Bombers after stints with the Cincinnati Bengals last season and most recently with the XFL’s Arlington Renegades. The defensive back also returns kicks, recorded 155 tackles, 25 pass breakups, five interceptions and one sack during his days at Colgate, which included 37 starts in 44 games. He also amassed 1,642 all-purpose yards as a returner and part-time contributor on offence. After college he played for the Potsdam Royals of the German Football League before earning his shot with the Bengals.

Brown (six-foot, 197 pounds) was a seventh-round pick, 223rd overall, by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Brown played four seasons at SDSU (2015-2018) and suited up for 51 games for the Jackrabbits, racking up 148 tackles, eight interceptions, 35 pass breakups and four forced fumbles. He was two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team All-Star and served as the team captain in 2018.

Anctil (six-foot-one, 234 pounds) starred at Kansas State after transferring from Coffeyville Community College. Anctil was a Second Team All-Big 12 with the Wildcats and holds school records for punting average in a season (45.4 yards in 2019) and career punting average (44.8). During his one season at Coffeyville, he earned First-Team All-Region and All-Conference honours.

Sanford (six-foot-five, 300 pounds) returns to the Blue Bombers after attending training camp last year.

Sanford played with the Thunderbirds from 2016-2021 and attended the CFL’s Western Regional Combine last spring.