Als ink American DB Coney Durr

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Coney Durr.

Durr (five-toot-10, 193 pounds) amassed 144 career tackles in five seasons with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, broke up 30 passes (tied for fourth most in school history) and made four interceptions, including one for a 72-yard touchdown.

In 2022, the Baton Rouge, LA native took part in the Hula Bowl. He received an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2019 and 2020, as well as an Academic All-Big Ten Mention in 2017 and 2020.

The 25-year-old started 43 of his 55 games at the collegiate level, and patrolled the Golden Gophers’ secondary with Montrealer Benjamin St-Juste during two seasons.

Durr was invited to the Chicago Bears’ minicamp last year.