Elks acquire rights to LB Woodly Appolon from REDBLACKS

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired the rights to National linebacker Woodly Appolon from the Ottawa REDBLACKS in exchange for a second round pick (12th overall) in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Edmonton had acquired the pick from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a previous trade.

Appolon, six-foot-four and 220 pounds, was drafted by the REDBLACKS in the fifth round of the 2022 CFL Draft, one pick after his twin brother Wesly, who was selected by the Double E with the 39th pick.

The Montreal native played two seasons of NCAA Division II football with Tuskegee University (2021-2022), totalling 97 tackles, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.

Prior to joining the Golden Tigers, Appolon spent time at Northern Illinois University (2020), Butler Community College (2019) and Highland Community College (2018).

The REDBLACKS now own three picks in the second round, six through the first three rounds and 10 overall: the most of any team in the CFL.