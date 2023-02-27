Elks sign American LB JaQuan Artis

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American linebacker JaQuan Artis.

Artis is coming off a standout 2022 campaign in the Indoor Football League, where he led the Northern Arizona Wranglers to their first title and was voted MVP of the IFL National Championship.

In another move, the team has released American wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson. He appeared in two games for the Green and Gold last season.

A native of Kinston, N.C., Artis was selected as the IFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and named to both the IFL All-Rookie Team and All-IFL First Team, after tying for the league lead with 9.5 sacks and ranking second with 17.5 tackles for loss. He also registered 40 tackles, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles in 13 regular season games.

Collegiately, Artis played four seasons of NCAA Division II football at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C. He was the South Atlantic Conference sack leader as a senior in 2019, when he was voted SAC Defensive Player of the Year and named a Division II Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. Including playoffs, he recorded 14.5 sacks, 82 total tackles, and 23 tackles for loss in 14 games as a senior.