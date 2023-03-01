Als sign QB Mike Glass III, DB Reggie Stubblefield

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American quarterback Mike Glass III, as well as American defensive back Reggie Stubblefield.

Glass (six-foot, 209 pounds) was as menacing with his arm as he was with his legs during his collegiate career with the Eastern Michigan University Eagles, completing 266 passes for 3,169 yards and 24 touchdowns during his senior season, eclipsing the team record for passing yards in a season established by Charlie Batch. The St. Louis, MO native also carried the ball 118 times for 428 yards and eight majors.

Last season, the 25-year-old completed 33 passes for 361 yards and eight touchdowns with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. He also added 130 rushing yards on 37 carries, crossing the goal line twice.

Stubblefield (six-foot, 195 pounds) amassed 117 tackles in 20 games with the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Arlington, TX native also knocked down 19 passes, while intercepting three and forcing two fumbles. The 24-year-old then completed his collegiate career with the Kansas State University Wildcats, helping the team beat the LSU Tigers 42-20 in the Texas Bowl. He finished his senior season with 34 tackles, seven tackles for losses, one sack and two knockdowns.