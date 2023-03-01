Back In Double Blue: Argos sign WR Dontrelle Inman

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American receiver Dontrelle Inman, bringing him back 10 years after he’d last suited up in Double Blue.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound 34-year-old first signed with Toronto in 2012 and caught 50 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Argos win the 2012 Grey Cup on home soil at SkyDome, catching five passes for 43 yards and a score.

The following season, Inman hauled in 50 more passes for 739 yards and six more majors before being released to pursue NFL opportunities.

The South Carolina native spent the last seven years in the NFL with Washington, Los Angeles (Chargers, twice), Indianapolis (twice), Chicago and the San Diego Chargers. The Virginia alum’s best season came in 2016 when he caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns for the then San Diego Chargers.

Over the course of his seven NFL seasons, Inman played 75 games and caught 188 passes for 2,445 yards and 13 touchdowns.