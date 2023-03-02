Back For More: Andrew Harris re-signs w/ Argos

TORONTO — Andrew Harris is officially chasing a four-peat.

The legendary running back has re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts, confirming a report that surfaced prior to the opening of the free agent market that he would play a second season with the team.

Despite missing 10 games due to a torn pectoral muscle in 2022, Harris made it back on the field in time for the playoffs. The 35-year-old helped the Argos to a Grey Cup win over his former team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, making him a CFL champion three years running.

The Winnipeg product has won Grey Cups with the BC Lions (2011) and the Blue Bombers (2019, 2021).

Harris turned 114 carries into 490 yards and had 23 catches for 180 receiving yards through eight games last year with the Argos and had a combined 97 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Argos’ two playoff games. He’s rushed for five 1,000-yard seasons in his career and is the top-rushing Canadian in CFL history (10,151 yards, 51 touchdowns). In breaking the 10,000-yard rushing mark, Harris became just the sixth player in CFL history to achieve that feat.

Harris also has 599 career catches for 5,402 yards and 32 touchdowns through 184 career regular-season games.

He’s a five-time CFL All-Star (2012, 2015-2018), a six-time West Division All-Star (2012, 2015-2019), a winner of the Most Outstanding Canadian Award (2017), the Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Canadian (2011, 2019), the Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player (2019) and has led the league in rushing three times (2017-2019).

The Argos will head into the 2023 season with their run game back in place, after the club signed A.J. Ouellette, who had a pair of touchdowns in the Grey Cup game, to an extension on Feb. 11.