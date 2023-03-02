REDBLACKS hire Nadia Doucoure as offensive quality control coach

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have hired Nadia Doucoure as Offensive Quality Control Coach, the team announced on Thursday.

“I’m glad to be back full-time with the REDBLACKS and to be taking this next step in my career,” said Doucoure. “I can’t wait to get on the field this season representing this great organization. Let’s get to work!”

Doucoure served as a scout for the REDBLACKS in 2022 after taking part in the team’s Women in Football internship program during training camp. She becomes the second full-time female coach in CFL history after previously becoming the first female coach in Carleton Ravens history, joining the program in May of 2021.

“We are pleased to have Nadia join our coaching staff for the 2023 season,” said Head Coach Bob Dyce. “She will be a valuable addition to the offensive staff.”

A native of France, Doucoure’s football background is an extensive one. She became involved in the sport in 2002, coaching her local club in La Courneuve. Doucoure also played high-level flag football and rugby and in 2006 she was named technical advisor of France’s National Federation of American Football.

Doucoure moved on to Saskatoon from there, learning the rules of Canadian football by coaching locally, and playing for the Saskatoon Valkyries while coaching women’s flag football. Doucoure then returned to Ontario and took a position with Ontario Football.