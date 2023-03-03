12 players advance from Invitational Combine

WATERLOO — Twelve prospects have booked their tickets to the 2023 CFL Combine presented by New Era in Edmonton from March 22-26.

Following a day of standout showings at the inaugural CFL Invitational Combine presented by New Era at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, the group will now move on to join this year’s top national prospects, as well as their global counterparts, in Alberta’s capital.

The 2023 editions of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft will take place on May 2.

Additional information on the 2023 CFL Combine Season can be found here.

ADVANCING PROSPECTS

(POS | Name | School/Team | Hometown)

• DB | Tolu Ahmed | Toronto | Ottawa

• REC | Gabriel Appiah-Kubi | York | Brampton

• DB | Jacob Biggs | Calgary | Calgary

• LB | Maxim Charbonneau | Ottawa | Ottawa

• OL | Theo Grant | Queen’s | Halifax

• TE | Sebastian Howard | Saint Mary’s | Calgary

• DL | Markcus Jean-Loescher | Saint Mary’s | Toronto

• DL | Aidan John | Saint Mary’s | Halifax

• REC | Zakariya Karim | St. Francis Xavier | Ottawa

• DL | Collin Kornelson | Manitoba | Winnipeg

• OL | Alexandre Marcoux | McGill | Lévis, Que.

• REC | Caleb Morin | Saskatchewan | Saskatoon, Sask.