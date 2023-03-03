Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Invitational

EDMONTON — The final results are in from the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, as the testing portion of the Invitational Combine presented by New Era is complete.

Prospects were put through six major tests on Friday in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2023 CFL Draft on May 2. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL Combine presented by New Era later in March.

Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results can be found here.

BENCH PRESS

Rank Player Name Reps POS School 1 POLK, Amlicar 25 RB Ottawa 2 SZAFRANSKI, Riley 23 DL Alberta T-3 GRANT, Theo 22 OL Queen’s T-3 FAMUREWA, Matthew 22 OL Guelph T-3 VINER-COX, Tyrece 22 DL Manitoba

VERTICAL JUMP

Rank Player Name Measure POS School 1 APPIAH-KUBI, Gabriel 37.00 REC York 2 PHILLIPS-VERDUGO, Joshua 36.00 DB Simon Fraser T-3 BESELT, Ethan 35.50 REC Simon Fraser T-3 BOCKRU, Markos 35.50 DB Manitoba 5 HALE, Cody 35.00 DB Toronto

40-YARD DASH

Rank Player Name Time POS School 1 APPIAH-KUBI, Gabriel 4.48 REC York 2 AHMED, Tolu 4.60 DB Toronto T-3 BESELT, Ethan 4.63 REC Simon Fraser T-3 LAVALLEE, Maxym 4.63 DB Laval 5 CUNNINGHAM, Javonni 4.66 REC Cornell

BROAD JUMP

Rank Player Name Measure POS School 1 APPIAH-KUBI, Gabriel 10′ 7 5/8″ REC York 2 SERBEH, Nanayaw 10′ 4 1/4″ DB McMaster 3 AHMED, Tolu 10′ 3 3/8″ DB Toronto 4 BOCKRU, Markos 10′ 0″ DB Manitoba 5 JEFFREY, Juwan 9′ 11″ RB Guelph

3-CONE

Rank Player Name Time POS School 1 BESELT, Ethan 7.09 REC Simon Fraser 2 HALE, Cody 7.12 DB Toronto T-3 MASTIN, Ethan 7.13 DB St. Francis Xavier T-3 MORIN, Caleb 7.13 REC Saskatchewan 5 LAVALLEE, Maxym 7.14 DB Laval

SHORT SHUTTLE