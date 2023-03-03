Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Invitational

- News
EDMONTON — The final results are in from the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, as the testing portion of the Invitational Combine presented by New Era is complete.
Prospects were put through six major tests on Friday in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2023 CFL Draft on May 2. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL Combine presented by New Era later in March.
Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results can be found here.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Reps
|POS
|School
|1
|POLK, Amlicar
|25
|RB
|Ottawa
|2
|SZAFRANSKI, Riley
|23
|DL
|Alberta
|T-3
|GRANT, Theo
|22
|OL
|Queen’s
|T-3
|FAMUREWA, Matthew
|22
|OL
|Guelph
|T-3
|VINER-COX, Tyrece
|22
|DL
|Manitoba
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure
|POS
|School
|1
|APPIAH-KUBI, Gabriel
|37.00
|REC
|York
|2
|PHILLIPS-VERDUGO, Joshua
|36.00
|DB
|Simon Fraser
|T-3
|BESELT, Ethan
|35.50
|REC
|Simon Fraser
|T-3
|BOCKRU, Markos
|35.50
|DB
|Manitoba
|5
|HALE, Cody
|35.00
|DB
|Toronto
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|APPIAH-KUBI, Gabriel
|4.48
|REC
|York
|2
|AHMED, Tolu
|4.60
|DB
|Toronto
|T-3
|BESELT, Ethan
|4.63
|REC
|Simon Fraser
|T-3
|LAVALLEE, Maxym
|4.63
|DB
|Laval
|5
|CUNNINGHAM, Javonni
|4.66
|REC
|Cornell
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure
|POS
|School
|1
|APPIAH-KUBI, Gabriel
|10′ 7 5/8″
|REC
|York
|2
|SERBEH, Nanayaw
|10′ 4 1/4″
|DB
|McMaster
|3
|AHMED, Tolu
|10′ 3 3/8″
|DB
|Toronto
|4
|BOCKRU, Markos
|10′ 0″
|DB
|Manitoba
|5
|JEFFREY, Juwan
|9′ 11″
|RB
|Guelph
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|BESELT, Ethan
|7.09
|REC
|Simon Fraser
|2
|HALE, Cody
|7.12
|DB
|Toronto
|T-3
|MASTIN, Ethan
|7.13
|DB
|St. Francis Xavier
|T-3
|MORIN, Caleb
|7.13
|REC
|Saskatchewan
|5
|LAVALLEE, Maxym
|7.14
|DB
|Laval
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|BIGGS, Jacob
|4.18
|DB
|Calgary
|T-2
|BESELT, Ethan
|4.25
|REC
|Simon Fraser
|T-2
|APPIAH-KUBI, Gabriel
|4.25
|REC
|York
|T-2
|PHILLIPS-VERDUGO, Joshua
|4.25
|DB
|Simon Fraser
|5
|HALE, Cody
|4.27
|DB
|Toronto