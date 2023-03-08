Stamps add to secondary with Michael Griffin II

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Michael Griffin II.

Griffin (six-foot, 215 pounds) signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent and attended their 2022 training camp.

Before turning pro, Griffin played three seasons at South Dakota State. In 39 career games including 37 starts for the Jackrabbits, he recorded 159 total tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss. Griffin also had seven interceptions that he returned for a total of 77 yards, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. In 2019, he was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s all-newcomer team.

Griffin started his collegiate career with 20 games over two seasons at Southwest Minnesota State. In his second season with the Mustangs, he started all 11 games and was second on the team with 85 tackles.