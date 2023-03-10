Ticats sign WR Kahlil Lewis, DB Cortez Davis

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver Kahlil Lewis and American defensive back Cortez Davis.

Lewis, 25, previously spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats in 2021. The five-toot-10, 190-pound native of Miramar, FL signed with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks (2019) before signing with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020 and the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in 2022. The University of Cincinnati product suited up in 48 games over four seasons with the Bearcats (2015-2018), registering 168 receptions for 2,116 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns.

RELATED

» Ticats add to defence with LBs Thurman, Sopik

» Heading to Hamilton: Ticats sign WR Duke Williams

» Ticats bolster d-line w/ Ja’Gared Davis, Casey Sayles

Davis, 25, spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos (2022) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). The five-foot-11, 180-pound native of Decatur, GA also spent time in the XFL with the DC Defenders (2023).

The University of Hawaii product played 36 games over three seasons with the Rainbow Warriors (2019-2021), registering 131 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, two interceptions, 34 passes defended and three forced fumbles. Davis began his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (2016-2017), where he played 10 games before transferring to Itawamba Community College.