112th Grey Cup in 2025 awarded to Winnipeg

TORONTO — For the fifth time in the rich history of the Canadian Football League (CFL), the Grey Cup will be played in Winnipeg. The 112th edition of the championship game will be played following a week of fanfare and celebration at the annual Grey Cup Festival in November 2025.

“As a proud Winnipegger, I’m absolutely elated to announce the return of the Grey Cup to my hometown,” said Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“I’m thrilled for the city, the entire province of Manitoba and, of course, for all of our incredible fans across the country. Hosting the Grey Cup is a tremendous honour, and I was blown away by the Blue Bombers’ plans to engage the community and put on an unforgettable celebration of our great game. I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

Winnipeg first hosted the Grey Cup in 1991 – the 79th edition of Canada’s largest single-day sporting event. The championship returned to Manitoba’s capital in 1998, 2006 and most recently, in 2015. IG Field will be playing host to the championship game for the second time.

The upcoming season will culminate in the 110th Grey Cup being played on Sunday, November 19 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. The 111th Grey Cup heads to the West Coast and the city of Vancouver in November 2024.

“As home of the league’s loudest and most passionate fans, we are thrilled to welcome the CFL and football fans from across the country in 2025 when Winnipeg will play host to the 112th Grey Cup! Manitoba is well-known for our ability to host major sports, entertainment and cultural events, including the successful staging of four prior Grey Cups, bolstered by remarkable volunteer strength, and our province’s renowned hospitality industry and community spirit. Congratulations to our partners at the Winnipeg Football Club on their successful bid, I am confident the 2025 Grey Cup festivities will boost our economy and showcase Manitoba as a destination-of-choice to live, visit and invest in.”

​– The Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba

“Winnipeg has done an incredible job of hosting the Grey Cup in the past, and I know 2025 is going to be even better. This is one of Canada’s biggest events and it will showcase our great city to the rest of the country while providing a boost to the local economy. I look forward to celebrating with visitors and local fans at IG Field.”

​– Mayor Scott Gillingham, City of Winnipeg

“The CFL’s loudest and most passionate fans will be ready to showcase our Province and City to the great fans visiting from coast-to-coast when we host the 112th Grey Cup in our very own stadium. We’re ready to once again show the country that Manitoba knows how to throw a party and welcome CFL fans. We are grateful for the incredible support from the Province of Manitoba, the City of Winnipeg and our corporate partners in helping us win the bid.”

​– Wade Miller, President and CEO, Winnipeg Football Club