Frozen in Time: The most iconic images from the CFL Combine

DTORONTO — For a few days at the end of March, the lights will get brighter and Canada’s top amateur prospects will put their talents on full display.

The CFL Combine presented by New Era hits Edmonton from March 22-26, putting the country’s football future in the spotlight.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY NEW ERA

Some of the players that went through the CFL Combine before becoming stars include Taylor Loffler, Lemar Durant, Henoc Muamba, Brad Sinopoli, Sean Thomas Erlington, Tre Ford and Tyson Philpot, and this year’s crop of hopefuls will look to follow in their footsteps.

While we wait to watch them take centre stage, let’s take a look through the lens at the CFL Combine over the years:

Former Stampeder, and current Denver Bronco, Alex Singleton poses with his brother, Matt, who was a participant in the 2017 CFL Combine.

Jordan Williams became the first regional combine participant to go first overall in the CFL Draft, in 2020. He was the CFL’s Outstanding Rookie in 2021.

Current Edmonton Elks QB Tre Ford (left) and his brother, former Winnipeg Blue Bomber DB Tyrell (right), attended the 2022 CFL Combine. Tre was the fastest 3-cone drill participant (6.85) while Tyrell had the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.42).

Henoc Muamba’s strong showing at evaluation camp in 2011 helped him become the draft’s first overall pick. Today he’s one of the CFL’s top linebackers with the Toronto Argonauts, fresh off a Grey Cup victory to go along with being named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian and Player.

Sean Thomas Erlington attended the 2017 CFL Combine and is now a running back for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Twins Tyson (left) and Jalen (right) Philpot were participants in last year’s CFL Combine. Both had successful rookie campaigns with their respective teams and Tyson was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Eventual eighth overall draft pick Sam Giguere runs the 40-yard dash during evaluation camp in 2008. Giguere would spend four years in the NFL before signing with Hamilton in 2012.

A record-breaking day at E-Camp, including a 4.39 40-yard dash and 44-inch vertical, helps running back Jamall Lee become the third overall draft pick in 2009.

Steven ‘Afterburner’ Turner breaks Jamall Lee’s hand-timed 40-yard dash record, blazing to a run of 4.31. The Bishop’s product ranks near the top of ever test at the 2010 evaluation camp.

Before becoming regarded as one of the best receivers in the CFL, Brad Sinopoli was a quarterback prospect out of the University of Ottawa. He’s pictured above during 2011 E-camp.

After shattering Mike Montoya’s record on the bench press, Michael Knill’s 47 reps in 2011 continue to be in a different stratosphere.

Shamawd Chambers set an electronic 40-yard dash record in 2012, topping all E-camp participants with a 4.42. Chambers’ athleticism helped him become the sixth overall pick, leading to a long CFL career.

Anthony Coombs is pictured during the short shuttle test at the 2013 CFL Combine. Coombs later did one-on-ones as both a running back and receiver, helping him become a third overall pick in the draft.

Calgary Dinos quarterback Andrew Buckley throws during the 2015 CFL Combine. Despite a promising career ahead of him, Buckley announced his retirement before the 2018 season.

Edmonton Elks linebacker Adam Konar takes part in individual drills during the 2015 CFL Combine.

Two of the highest-touted stars at the 2015 CFL Combine, defensive back Chris Ackie and receiver Lemar Durant lineup against one another during one-on-ones.

UBC’s Taylor Loffler runs the 40-yard dash during the 2016 CFL Combine.

Llevi Noel finishes the 40-yard dash in front of scouts and GMs in 2016. Noel’s big day at the combine catches the eye of his hometown Argos, who draft him in round four.

Days after starring at the Ontario Regional Combine, receiver Shaq Johnson is photographed high-pointing the ball on the national stage in Toronto.

Coaching legends John Hufnagel and Wally Buono share a conversation during the 2016 CFL Combine in Toronto.

Philippe Gagnon puts on a dominant display at the 2016 combine, becoming one of three Laval O-linemen drafted in the first round that year.

Hufnagel and current Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson are pictured in the team’s interview room during combine.

Brothers Craig Dickenson and Dave Dickenson, now both head coaches, share a moment during the 2017 CFL Combine.

One of the top prospects in the country, Carleton receiver Nate Behar warms up during the 2017 CFL Combine in Regina.

After being added to the Argos’ front office, Catherine Raiche looks on during the 2018 CFL Combine.

Laval running back Christopher Amoah looks to land his broad jump during the 2018 CFL Combine.

Looking to become the latest Canadian quarterback prospect to turn pro, Noah Picton throws for scouts during the national scouting showcase in Winnipeg.

Thaidric Hansen participated in the CFL’s first global combine before making an impact with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Chris Osei-Kusi recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time in 2019 (4.47) before being selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the 2019 draft.

Hometown prospect Mitchell Picton runs an agility drill during the combine at Mark’s CFL Week in Regina.