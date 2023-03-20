Argos sign American DL Chris Rice

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Chris Rice.

Rice, 23, attended Castleton University (2017-2021) where he played 39 games and tallied 228 tackles, 69 for loss, 26.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four blocked kicks.

The six-foot-five, 245-pound lineman holds school records for career sacks and career tackles for loss.

The Connecticut native was the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2021.