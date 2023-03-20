Stamps add a pair of Americans on defence

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Ray Thornton and American defensive back Julian Charles.

In 2022, Thornton attended the rookie camp of the NFL’s New York Giants.

Collegiately, Thornton played his senior season (2021) at Texas. In 12 games including 10 starts for the Longhorns, the six-foot-three, 238-pound New Orleans, LA product made 31 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss and recorded one sack.

Thornton transferred to Texas after four seasons (2017-2020) at Louisiana State University. In 41 games including four starts for the Tigers, he had 45 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Charles (six-foot, 203 pounds) played two seasons at Mississippi College. In 19 games for the Choctaws, he made 61 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss and also had two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and three passes defended.

An all-city and all-district performer at Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, LA, Charles signed with the Jousters in the Spring League in 2021 and played in the Fan Controlled Football league in 2022.