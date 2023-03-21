Ferguson: Many questions set to be answered at CFL Combine

Each year the CFL Combine presented by New Era takes on a new personality, defined by varying trends, performances and storylines. As we enter Combine week with athletes from around Canada and the globe flying to Edmonton for the incredibly unique job interview, there is a great mystery around what we’ll be talking about come this time next week.

Will it be an Invitational Combine advancer showing that they belong not just among the lower tier of Combine, but with the best players this country has to offer? That would be just like Ottawa offensive lineman Zack Pelehos, who was a Western Regional Combine invitee in 2022, as his stock improved enough after last year’s big show to shoot up the draft board to the second overall selection.

Will it be a player definitively demanding respect and showing they have all the right stuff to unquestionably be a top pick like Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richards displayed last year?

How about an off-the-radar position grabbing everybody’s attention? There were eight more defensive backs drafted in 2022 than the ten year average. The defensive backs will show strongly again this year with the likes of Alberta’s Jake Taylor, Guelph’s Harrison Bagayogo, Bishop’s Jake Kelly, Toronto’s Tolu Ahmed and many more.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

Last year the top true defensive back didn’t come off the board until Tyrell Ford at 13th overall to Winnipeg with versatile defender Enock Makonzo going to Edmonton with the fourth pick. Could we have two defensive backs earn their way this week to a top-10 pick in early May?

Will one school dominate the Combine? If so, Guelph appears best situated thanks to receiver Clark Barnes and the previously mentioned Bagayogo, while underrated offensive lineman Spencer Masterson could sneak up on some during the week of practices. Don’t count out Alberta either, which features likely testing supernova defensive back Jake Taylor along with Golden Bears’ big man Kwadwo Boahen and receiver Jonathan Rosery, while Ottawa and Western each lead the way with five invitees.

Will the week’s new format be the big talking point? With multiple padded practices, teams will have the best chance imaginable to get a real understanding of players through competitive reps while seeing their adaptability in a plethora of unforeseen circumstances. As a result, the mental fortitude of prospects will be pushed as much as their physical limits as coaches and evaluators put the next generation in a variety of situations.

All of these and more could be the big takeaways from the week, but one thing is for sure, this group, as with every CFL Combine group, is special.

History tells us there will be at least a handful of names from this group who will stick in the CFL for some time, and a couple who will soon become your favourite player or a main contributor to your team’s Grey Cup hopes.

The body types invited this year and the games connected to them have me excited. From Saint Mary’s lanky tight end prospect Sebastian Howard, who advanced from the Invitational to the big show without having to compete in special team drills, to ultra productive Concordia receiver Jeremy Murphy and everything in between, the potential for fireworks throughout the week is palpable.

The biggest question on my mind flying out to Edmonton on Wednesday to bring you week-long coverage of the event on CFL.ca is just how fiery will the practice reps be? Any time players put on their helmet it’s serious business. When you put on the helmet you’ve represented with pride over the last couple of years and are in the midst of a job interview with rival colours across from you and all nine CFL teams observing your every move while preparing questions to pepper you with in interviews, the heat gets cranked up that much more.

I have great admiration for all players putting themselves through this. It’s not an easy way to earn your spot on a CFL team’s draft board, let alone the Week 1 roster, but the reward remains the chance to put on a CFL uniform with your name on the back and make a living playing the great game of Canadian football.

We don’t know what or who the story will be next Monday morning, but make no mistake, everyone in attendance knows what the pot of gold at the end of the post-St. Pats rainbow is in Edmonton this week.