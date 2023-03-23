Combine Leaderboard: Globals excel on bench

EDMONTON — The final results are rolling in from Commonwealth Stadium, as the testing portion of the CFL Combine presented by New Era is underway.

Prospects completed the vertical jump on Thursday morning with Bishop’s defensive back Jake Kelly nabbing the highest vertical with a 40.5-inch leap. Global players controlled the top of the bench press, with four of them landing in the top five. Defensive linemen Max Parkinson (Great Britain) and Blessman Ta’ala (American Samoa) led the way on the bench with 29 reps each.

Later on Thursday, prospects will be put through the rest of the tests: 3-cone, shuttle, broad jump, and the ever-popular 40-yard dash as they hope to impress scouts ahead of the 2023 CFL Draft on May 2.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

» Historical Results: A look back at past CFL Combines

» Combine 101: The basics behind each prospect drill

» Numbers Game: Who’s set to have a big Combine?

Below is a look at the top five performers in the vertical drill and bench press. The full results can be found here for National players and here for Global players, with leaders updating in this space through the day.

VERTICAL JUMP

Rank Player Name Measure POS School 1 Kelly, Jake 40.50 DB Bishop’s 2 Ringland, Charlie 40.00 DB Saskatchewan T-3 Basalyga, James 39.50 REC Waterloo T-3 Falola, Emmanuel 39.50 LB Bristol Aztecs 5 Barnes, Clark 39.00 REC Guelph

BENCH PRESS

Rank Player Name Reps POS School T-1 Parkinson, Max 29 DL University of West England T-1 Ta’ala, Blessman 29 DL Hawaii T-2 Hanada, Hidetora 26 DL X-League T-2 Grohovac, Phillip 26 OL Western 5 Wahrheit, Roman 24 OL Towson

40-YARD DASH

Rank Player Name Time POS School

BROAD JUMP

Rank Player Name Measure POS School

3-CONE

Rank Player Name Time POS School

SHORT SHUTTLE