Bagayogo, Black named Coaches’ Picks on Day 3 of Combine

EDMONTON — Day Three of the CFL Combine presented by New Era saw the prospects take the field for practice sessions involving individual drills, group teaching and 1-on-1s as coaches and general managers continued their evaluations.

Days Three to Five of the new revamped five-day format involves daily practice sessions that have traditionally been conducted in years past, as well as several new additions, including the pass skeleton and inside run sessions. CFL coaches from the league’s nine member clubs are leading positional groups, and installing offences and defences.

The assembled coaches will make daily picks from both sides of the ball, identifying the top prospects who stood out from their peers over the course of that day’s practice sessions. Marshall Ferguson, CFL.ca columnist and Draft Insider, will provide additional insight into the coaches’ top selections.

COACHES’ PICKS – OFFENCE

DAYTON BLACK | OL | SASKATCHEWAN | BRANDON, MAN.

​“I think he’s got prototypical tackle type size and he can move in to guard, as well. He has great length, which is a bit more rare in this offensive line class; there are more compact guys here. He also showed more fight today than I expected from him. I really loved the battle he showed during the 1-on-1s.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

David Dallaire | FB | Laval | Saint-Georges, Que.

Jeremy Murphy | WR | Concordia | Saint-Bruno, Que.

COACHES’ PICKS – DEFENCE

SIRIMAN BAGAYOGO | DB | GUELPH | BOIS-DES-FILION, QUE.

​“He’s got exceptional length, but the thing I liked the most today was his patience reading routes. Playing man coverage in a combine setting can be hard for a defensive back and he made it look easy. You can tell how many reps he’s taken in 1-one-1s. He doesn’t get fooled by anything and he doesn’t jump anything he doesn’t see. He’s really smooth and I think the way he plays the ball in the air is among the best, not just at combine, but in all of U SPORTS this past year.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

Anthony Bennett | DL | Regina | Weston, Fla.

Matt Dean | LB | York | Oshawa, Ont.