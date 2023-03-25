Marsh’s 3 Stars: Versatility on full display on day 2 of practice

EDMONTON — With the second day of the practice portion of the 2023 CFL Combine presented by New Era in the books, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson was back in the hot seat to make his three star selections.

Two defenders, defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore and defensive back Lucas Cormier, and a receiver, Daniel Oladejo, impressed the CFL Draft guru on Saturday after the on-field session.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

» Marsh’s 3 Stars: Standouts from the first day of practice

» Combine Results: Nationals | Globals

» Feats Of Strength: Who dominated on the bench and at the 40?

» Marsh’s 3 Stars: DBs catch attention on testing day

1. Lucas Cormier | DB , Mount Allison

“There are a lot of long defensive backs at this Combine and he might not be the thickest or the most vocal or any of those things, but I was told by people before I came to Edmonton that he wouldn’t test the best amongst the defensive backs, but he might be the best defensive back here and he’s proven that,” Ferguson said of Cormer, who was also selected as a star on Day 2. “He’s consistently jamming people up, getting hands on them, running with them, and covering ground.

“He plays free safety, he plays SAM, he plays weak side linebacker and halfback. It doesn’t matter, he’s everywhere. He’s making plays all over the place. He’s really, really fun to watch. I don’t know what that means for his draft stock, but he’s really fun to watch.”

2. Lake Korte-Moore | WR, UBC

“In the pass rush one-on-ones, Korte-Moore looks extremely natural in a rush or pass rush situations,” Ferguson said. “He’s comfortable working on the interior or working on the edge. He’s got a huge frame and his enthusiasm is infectious. He was trying to bring the whole building to life, I think, during the pass rush one-on-ones, which was great to see.

“He’s an extremely appealing prospect and I think he’ll probably be close to or be a first rounder at this point.”

3. Daniel Oladejo | REC, Ottawa

“Daniel Oladejo showed exceptional burst and crisp route running,” said Ferguson. “The day after there was a lot of vertical shots, today, there was much more underneath work against linebackers and running quicker releases.

“He shined being able to get separation.”