Ford, Oladejo shine as CFL Combine comes to a close

EDMONTON — The CFL Combine presented by New Era wrapped up at Commonwealth Stadium field house following five days of intense learning, drills and practice sessions. Prospects, coaches and general managers will now set their sights on the CFL Draft and CFL Global Draft on May 2.

The fifth and final day of the new revamped five-day format included team practices, individual drills, a pass skeleton period and a 12-on-12 scrimmage. CFL coaches from the league’s nine member clubs led positional groups and installed offences and defences.

On Days 3-5, assembled coaches made daily picks from both sides of the ball, identifying the top prospects who stood out from their peers over the course of that day’s practice sessions. Marshall Ferguson, CFL.ca columnist and Draft Insider, provided additional insight into the coaches’ top selections.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

COACHES’ PICKS – OFFENCE

DANIEL OLADEJO | WR | OTTAWA | OTTAWA

“He’s an extremely technically sound route runner with great quickness. I was really impressed throughout the week with his ability to get in and out of breaks and create separation. There’s still a lot of untapped potential there. I think he was the largest riser of the week in the receiver group.”

– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

• Alexandre Marcoux | OL | McGill | Lévis, Que.

• Jacob Mason | FB | McMaster | Burlington, Ont.

COACHES’ PICKS – DEFENCE

JAXON FORD | DB | REGINA | REGINA

“He’s a very smart football player. In the small amount of time that they had to put systems in, he seemed to understand exactly what Dwayne Cameron from the Calgary Stampeders wanted the free safety to do, being entrusted to direct traffic throughout the week. There’s a lot to like there and physically, he can play right now.”

– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

• Kwadwo Boahen | DL | Alberta | Calgary

• Josh White | LB | Regina | Regina