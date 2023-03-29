Elks release James Wilder Jr., Vincent Testaverde Jr.

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday that the team has released Americans James Wilder Jr. (RB), and Vincent Testaverde Jr. (QB).

Wilder Jr. played in 15 games for the Elks over two seasons, totalling 894 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Florida State product was named the Elks Most Outstanding Player in 2021.

Testaverde Jr. was signed on Feb. 13. The 26-year-old quarterback played for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League in 2021.