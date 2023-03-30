Nine participants join Women In Football Program presented by KPMG

TORONTO — Nine participants have been selected as the second cohort for the Women in Football Program presented by KPMG LLP (KPMG). Each CFL club will welcome one additional woman to join its football operations department for approximately four weeks, including training camp from May 14 to June 3.

“We thank KPMG for making this program possible and to our participants, I’d like to extend the warmest of welcomes to our CFL family,” said Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“We’re building towards a future where our great game is more diverse and inclusive. We’re still learning, but we’re committed to improving and evolving our program to better serve women and the Canadian football community.”

RELATED

» Diversity Is Strength Conversations: Changing the sports landscape

» SMU’s Erin Craig seizes Combine opportunity

» Landry: Als’ Sobol sees a bright football future

The participants will gain knowledge and practical experience working in professional football as they continue their journeys with the game. In addition, KPMG will offer participants additional business-related mentorship.

“We’re delighted to welcome these nine women to the second year of the program,” said Ruth Todd, Managing Partner – Regions East at KPMG in Canada. “Women have a place in football, much like they have a place in business, in leadership and in all aspects of life. This mentorship program aligns with our KPMG values and we are proud to work with the CFL to offer opportunities for women in Canadian football.”

Two participants from the program’s first cohort were hired full-time with their clubs. Elisha Torraville joined the Edmonton Elks as manager of football operations and Paige Ottaviano became the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ manager, Grey Cup Festival and events.

“We wish this year’s cohort all the success as they prepare for the program and we can’t wait to hear about their experiences on the field,” added Commissioner Ambrosie.

WOMEN IN FOOTBALL PROGRAM PRESENTED BY KPMG – 2023 COHORT

(Team: Name | Area of focus | Hometown)

• Montreal: Sabrina Plamondon | Football Operations | Montreal

• Ottawa: Sonia Rodi | Coaching | Gatineau, Que.

• Toronto: Sara Sherstobitoff | Football Operations | Toronto

• Hamilton: Emily Todd | Football Operations | Kitchener, Ont.

• Winnipeg: Erin Craig | Coaching | Halifax

• Saskatchewan: Claire Dore | Coaching | Regina

• Calgary: Tatrina Medvescek | Coaching | Okotoks, Alta.

• Edmonton: Shaylee Foord | Football Operations | Edmonton

• BC: Jay Starecki | Equipment Management | Saskatoon