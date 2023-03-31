Als extend Marc-Antoine Dequoy through 2025

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have extended defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy through the 2025 season.

Dequoy (six-foot-three, 200 pounds) amassed 38 defensive tackles, while making four interceptions — including one he returned for a touchdown — in 17 starts at safety with the team in 2022. The 28-year-old Montrealer also made four special teams tackles.

RELATED

» Pierre Karl Péladeau acquires the Montreal Alouettes

» Alouettes name Mark Weightman president and CEO

» O’Leary: Fajardo embraces new opportunity with Als

» Tyrell Sutton highlights 2023 Als’ coaching, football ops staff

“Marc-Antoine is one of the fastest players in our league, and is bursting with talent,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “We are very pleased with this contract extension, as he will be with us for several years, and he will continue to assert himself both on and off the field.”

“I am very excited to extend my adventure with the Alouettes. I have the opportunity to play at home in front of my family, friends and amazing fans,” declared Dequoy. “I can’t wait to start the season. Things are looking promising with a new owner and president, coach (Jason) Maas and the addition of many talented players.”

The Alouettes’ second-round pick (14th overall) in the 2020 draft played in eight games in his rookie season in the nest in 2021. He collected one defensive tackle and eight on special teams.

In 2020, he took part in the Green Bay Packers’ rookie camp.

The l’Île-Bizard, QC native played four seasons with the Université de Montréal Carabins, helping the team reach the 2019 Vanier Cup game. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, he was named to the Canadian and RSEQ All-Star teams.