Lions add a quartet of Americans to their roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed wide receiver Kevin Shaa, running back Vance McShane, linebacker Brooks Parker and defensive back Xavior Williams.

Shaa (five-foot-10, 170 pounds) attended Chicago Bears training camp in 2022 after signing with the team as a non-drafted free agent. The San Francisco native attended Liberty from 2018-2021 and hauled in 82 receptions for 1,364 yards and 12 touchdowns. Helped lead the Flames to back-to-back FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl wins in 2019 and 2020.

RELATED

» Cauz: What kind of team can Adams and Evans be?

» Lions add Lemon to the mix

» Lions add DBs Elijah Benton and Najee Reams

» Ferguson: Is Evans’ perfect fit with Lions?

McShane (five-foot-six, 190 pounds), from Freeport, Ill., suited up in 32 games at Saint Xavier from 2018-2021, rushing for 2,516 yards and 23 touchdowns on 480 total carries. McShane also hauled in 70 receptions for 468 yards and four majors and finished third in NAIA in all-purpose yards in the spring of 2021. He transferred to Northern Iowa for the fall of 2021 and recorded 1,042 yards and eight touchdowns on 189 carries and 11 receptions for 99 yards across 20 games.

Parker (six-foot-one, 210 pounds) suited up in 36 games at Delaware State from 2019-2022 while recording 160 total tackles (105 solo, 55 assisted), 7.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns and a fumble recovery. The Delaware native earned All-MEAC second-team honours on two occasions. An MEAC Academic All-Star selection in 2021, Parker led the Hornets with 63 tackles (41 solo, 22 assisted) in his senior year.

Williams (five-foot-11, 190 pounds) played his first three college seasons at Northern Iowa and recorded 118 total tackles (77 solo, 41 assisted), 32 pass knockdowns, eight interceptions, one defensive touchdown and a pair of fumble recoveries. Williams also contributed on special teams with 35 kickoff returns for 809 yards and 136 yards on 27 punt returns. He moved to Iowa for his final year in 2021 and suited up in eight games while recording three tackles.