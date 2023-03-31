Riders sign NFL vet Rashard Robinson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Rashard Robinson.

Robinson (six-foot-two, 177 pounds) joins the Green and White with five seasons of NFL experience. The Florida native was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round, 133rd overall, of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played 14 games in his rookie season with the 49ers and tallied 28 tackles and one interception, including five tackles and three passes defended in his first career start.

In total, the 27-year-old played 49 regular season NFL games and made 18 career starts with the 49ers, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned 89 career tackles, 15 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Prior to the NFL, Robinson played two collegiate seasons at LSU where he notched 30 career tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and three passes defended over 15 games played.