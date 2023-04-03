Bombers add to linebacking corps with Joe Beckett

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Joe Beckett.

Beckett (six-foot-four, 240 pounds) played eleven games for the Wofford Terriers in the 2021 season. He led the team with 80 tackles and had 4.0 tackles for loss and a sack. He was the team leader in tackles in five of the 11 games. He also returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown.

For his career at Wofford, he played in 53 games with 28 starts at linebacker. He recorded 183 career tackles with 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was part of Southern Conference Championship teams in 2017, 2018 and 2019, playing in the NCAA FCS Playoffs three seasons as well. After going undrafted, Beckett attended New York Giants mini camp.