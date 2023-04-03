Elks add QB Jarret Doege, OL Ye’Majesty Sanders

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed quarterback Jarret Doege and offensive lineman Ye’Majesty Sanders.

Doege played his senior year at Troy University (2022), passing for 575 yards and five touchdowns in seven games for the Trojans.

RELATED

» Free Agency Moves: Edmonton Elks

» East to West: Eugene Lewis lands in Edmonton

» Landry: Cornelius confident with new trio of pass catchers

Prior to attending Troy, the Texas native played three seasons at West Virginia where he threw for 6,453 yards and 40 touchdowns, while being named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Fourth Team in 2020.

The six-foot-five Sanders played five seasons at Jacksonville State (2017-2021), where he suited up in 37 games for the Gamecocks, starting 29 of them. In 2020, Sanders was part of an offensive line unit that blocked for the top offense in the Ohio Valley Conference.